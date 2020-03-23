Scotiabank Cuts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$6.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

TSE CMG traded down C$0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.40. 64,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,958. The stock has a market cap of $382.79 million and a P/E ratio of 15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.32. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.79.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

