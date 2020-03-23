Scotiabank Lowers Altus Group (TSE:AIF) to Sector Perform

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$46.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.29.

AIF stock traded down C$4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$33.64. 175,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$24.85 and a 52-week high of C$48.77. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.85.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.8724573 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

