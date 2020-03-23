Scotiabank Trims Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Target Price to C$50.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENGH. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE ENGH traded down C$1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$36.39. 166,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,331. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$30.97 and a 12 month high of C$55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Craig Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.94, for a total transaction of C$1,558,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$779,100. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.60, for a total value of C$258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,212,640. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,360.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

