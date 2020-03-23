Scotiabank Trims Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Target Price to C$120.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.44.

Shares of KXS traded down C$3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$92.45. 114,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,845. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$70.81 and a 1-year high of C$119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$111.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.26.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

