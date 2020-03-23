Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €63.00 ($73.26) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on G24. Barclays set a €63.50 ($73.84) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.69 ($70.57).

Shares of ETR:G24 traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Monday, hitting €48.44 ($56.33). 496,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 1-year high of €65.75 ($76.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.15.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

