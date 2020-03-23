Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €71.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €71.60 ($83.26) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.81% from the company’s current price.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a €63.50 ($73.84) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.69 ($70.57).

Shares of ETR:G24 traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €48.44 ($56.33). 496,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 35.15. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 12 month high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

