Scry.info Market Cap Tops $1.16 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Scry.info token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scry.info

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

