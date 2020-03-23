Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) is Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Sachem Head Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 530,000 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 6.6% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 0.64% of SEA worth $83,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA increased their price target on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

NYSE SE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,613,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,023. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The business’s revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

