Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 14.4% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Think Investments LP owned 0.29% of SEA worth $38,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. 5,613,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,023. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

