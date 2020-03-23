Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $26,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,384,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,327,000 after buying an additional 113,426 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,103,000 after buying an additional 106,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth about $3,035,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.