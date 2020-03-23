Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Seagate Technology worth $94,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 234,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $299,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,166 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

