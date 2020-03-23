Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,178 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.60% of Seagate Technology worth $93,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.69. 1,290,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.