Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seanergy Maritime an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHIP shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.14 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

