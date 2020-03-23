Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Friday, March 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.70.

NYSE IEX opened at $116.48 on Monday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

