Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Holdings Cut by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.50. 74,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,958. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.59. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

