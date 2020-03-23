SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) is Q Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,911 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises 10.2% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $16,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEAS. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $5,465,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 765,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $10.40. 353,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,284. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company has a market cap of $767.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.