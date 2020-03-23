SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.52. 3,215,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $767.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

