SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Acquires A$102,200.00 in Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) insider Vanessa Wallace purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.60 ($10.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,200.00 ($72,482.27).

Shares of SEK traded down A$2.57 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$11.95 ($8.48). 5,331,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,981. SEEK Limited has a 52 week low of A$13.50 ($9.57) and a 52 week high of A$24.09 ($17.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$21.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

Get SEEK alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. SEEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.