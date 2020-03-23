Semux (SEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,499.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Semux has a total market capitalization of $864,916.00 and $25,499.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00035192 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015688 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002950 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002314 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.