Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.66% of Sensient Technologies worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after buying an additional 47,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 173,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

