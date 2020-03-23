Sentient Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,065.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $460,203.50 and approximately $5,065.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.01087123 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00032811 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00179781 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007830 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00090950 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin's official website is consensus.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

