Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SEPL traded up GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 53 ($0.70). The stock had a trading volume of 216,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,063. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 1 year low of GBX 55.80 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 134 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of $307.14 million and a PE ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Get Seplat Petroleum Development alerts:

About Seplat Petroleum Development

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.