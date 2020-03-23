Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,109 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,229,126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $170,873,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 73,795 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $137.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

