Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MCRB. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRB stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

