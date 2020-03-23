ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 11.7% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ServiceNow worth $189,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $547,821,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $316,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,137,000 after acquiring an additional 308,023 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 818,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 591,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $255.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $362.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.89.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

