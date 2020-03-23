SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRNY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a research note on Monday.

Get SEVERN TRENT PL/S alerts:

STRNY stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.12. 269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SEVERN TRENT PL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEVERN TRENT PL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.