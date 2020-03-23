SEVERN TRENT PL/S’s (STRNY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SEVERN TRENT PL/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.12. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SEVERN TRENT PL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEVERN TRENT PL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.