Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGIOY opened at $10.50 on Monday. Shionogi & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Shionogi & Co. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company primarily focuses on metabolic syndrome, pain, infectious diseases, cholesterol medication, anti-hypertension drugs, depression treatment, prescription drugs, OTC drugs, and diagnostics.

