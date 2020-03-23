ShipChain (SHIP) Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $335.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02669250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00187248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00034210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.