Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $500.00 at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target (up from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $465.11.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP traded up $29.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.39. 3,642,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,160. Shopify has a 52-week low of $190.38 and a 52-week high of $593.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.91. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $92,442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.