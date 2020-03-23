Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €124.27 ($144.50).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

SIE opened at €66.99 ($77.90) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.13. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

