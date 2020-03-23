Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIE. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.50 ($142.44).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €65.94 ($76.67) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €95.09 and its 200 day moving average is €105.13. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.