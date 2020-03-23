Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF remained flat at $$13.00 on Monday. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $19.50.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.