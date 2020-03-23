Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Siemens from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 475,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,504. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

