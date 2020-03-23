Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Stephens

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 380.77% from the company’s current price.

SIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $53.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.58. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sientra by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sientra by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

