Sierra Metals (SMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.86. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.89 and a 52-week high of C$2.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

