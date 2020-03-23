Sierra Metals (SMTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $0.77 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMTS shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

