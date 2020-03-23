SingularDTV One Day Trading Volume Hits $73,491.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. SingularDTV has a market cap of $2.93 million and $73,491.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, Binance and HitBTC. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 428.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.02600605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00186723 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, ChaoEX, Liqui, Braziliex, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

