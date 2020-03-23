SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches Market Cap of $6.19 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $208,259.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Ethfinex, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.02647877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00190776 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034134 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Tidex, DragonEX, Liqui, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

