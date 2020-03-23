SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.10% of SJW Group worth $22,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 362,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW traded down $5.48 on Monday, hitting $47.19. 13,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.25. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,148 shares of company stock valued at $471,996. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

