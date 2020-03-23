Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 14,400 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,169 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of CTVA opened at $22.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

