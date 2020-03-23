Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 3,188 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 163,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

LH stock opened at $107.24 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.43.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

