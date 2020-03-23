Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,240 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom stock opened at $209.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.28 and a 200-day moving average of $209.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $306.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.95.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total value of $100,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.33, for a total transaction of $545,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $584,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,226 shares of company stock worth $25,292,532. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

