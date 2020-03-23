Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 6,100 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Duke Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Duke Realty by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

NYSE:DRE opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

