Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,366 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after acquiring an additional 912,661 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $52,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,188,000 after buying an additional 508,610 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 631,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after buying an additional 487,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,383,000 after buying an additional 314,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

