Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,763 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

AEM opened at $36.80 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.02.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

