Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 190.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.35.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average is $189.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

