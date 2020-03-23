Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Federated Investors worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Federated Investors by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Federated Investors stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Federated Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Federated Investors’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

