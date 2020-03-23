Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Masco by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS opened at $29.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.