Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.90 Million Stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.15% of BMC Stock worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMCH. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth $20,519,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMCH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

